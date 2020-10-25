Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 3,604 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. 28,992,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,809,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

