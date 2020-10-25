Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 113.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,761,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,893,000 after purchasing an additional 935,897 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,853,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 715,773 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after buying an additional 639,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after buying an additional 469,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.34. 2,259,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,036. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

