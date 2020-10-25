Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $273.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DECK. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.06.

DECK opened at $255.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $267.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,604 shares of company stock worth $8,542,721 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

