Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) versus Neonode (OTCMKTS:NEON) Financial Survey

Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Neonode shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Defense Technology Systems has a beta of -12.9, suggesting that its stock price is 1,390% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neonode has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Defense Technology Systems and Neonode’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neonode $6.65 million 14.38 -$5.30 million N/A N/A

Defense Technology Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neonode.

Profitability

This table compares Defense Technology Systems and Neonode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A Neonode -122.25% -177.29% -86.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Defense Technology Systems and Neonode, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Neonode 0 1 0 0 2.00

Neonode has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 83.09%.

Summary

Defense Technology Systems beats Neonode on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Defense Technology Systems

Defense Technology Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions. Its services includes Defense, Intelligence, Defense Systems & Software, Healthcare IT Solutions and National Services. The company was founded on January 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

