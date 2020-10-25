Desire 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,366.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $17,342.87 and approximately $9,366.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,990.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.03141268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.02091962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00454399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.01017529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00486068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

