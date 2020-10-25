Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.29 ($30.92).

JEN stock opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. Jenoptik AG has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12 month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.85 and its 200 day moving average is €21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Jenoptik AG (JEN.F)

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit