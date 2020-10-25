Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.29 ($30.92).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

JEN stock opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. Jenoptik AG has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12 month high of €29.36 ($34.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.85 and its 200 day moving average is €21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.