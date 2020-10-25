Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 257.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,321,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 951,394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $10,589,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.