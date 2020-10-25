Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DFS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1,603.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 70.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

