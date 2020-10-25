Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 122.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after buying an additional 227,829 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Dover by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 358.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 177,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,520.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

