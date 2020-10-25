eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.52.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

