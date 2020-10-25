Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Ebix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ebix by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ebix by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ebix by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

