EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOG. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

EOG Resources stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

