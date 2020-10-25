Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

