Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 152.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.79. 17,535,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,394,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

