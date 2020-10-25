Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 864,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,088,000 after purchasing an additional 855,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.48.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,805.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

