First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,322,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,077,471. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

