First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $26.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,632.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,508.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,448.76. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

