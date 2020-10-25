First National Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,465. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

