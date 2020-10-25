First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 42,630,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.