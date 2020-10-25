Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIVN. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.59.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.81 and a beta of 0.58. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $148.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $882,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,439,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,649,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 10.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,495,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,254,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,603,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

