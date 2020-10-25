Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securiti started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of FBRX opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Analyst Recommendations for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit