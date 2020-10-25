Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securiti started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of FBRX opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

