Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Freedom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Freedom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 27.15%.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.