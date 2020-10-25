Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLPG. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.46.

GLPG opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). Galapagos had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Galapagos by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galapagos by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

