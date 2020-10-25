GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $87.32.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GCI Liberty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GCI Liberty by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GCI Liberty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GCI Liberty by 47.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GCI Liberty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

