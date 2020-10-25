Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $214.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.47.

NYSE GNRC opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.54. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $215.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 48.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

