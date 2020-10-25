General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 498.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in General Electric by 49.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,563,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,521,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.