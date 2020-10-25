Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 860.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 207.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 691,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 466,374 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at $23,219,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

