Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B.Riley Securit restated a buy rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $30,172.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Geron by 16.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 781,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 157,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 49.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 597,303 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 131.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

