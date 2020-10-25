GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

GOCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.55.

GoHealth stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GoHealth stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

