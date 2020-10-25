Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $47.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

SNAP stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,731,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

