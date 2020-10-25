Goldman Sachs Group Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $424.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $376.00 to $424.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $353.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.17. Lam Research has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

