Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 2.79% of Frequency Electronics worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEIM. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

FEIM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 17,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 23.06%.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,776.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,988 shares of company stock valued at $330,056. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

