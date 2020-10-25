Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLDD. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

