Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Oct 25th, 2020

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of GPEAF stock remained flat at $$7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

