Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

