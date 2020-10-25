Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

