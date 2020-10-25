Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

HASI opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

