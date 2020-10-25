Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNR1. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.55 ($175.94).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

FRA HNR1 opened at €129.60 ($152.47) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €142.73.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.