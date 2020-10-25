Head-To-Head Survey: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) vs. AMERISAFE (NYSE:AMSF)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kemper alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kemper and AMERISAFE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 2 1 3.33 AMERISAFE 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kemper presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. AMERISAFE has a consensus target price of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.95%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Kemper.

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 8.90% 12.03% 3.64% AMERISAFE 25.63% 20.07% 5.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kemper and AMERISAFE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.04 billion 0.87 $531.10 million $6.27 10.65 AMERISAFE $370.37 million 3.07 $92.69 million $4.60 12.80

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kemper pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMERISAFE pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMERISAFE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AMERISAFE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Kemper on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.