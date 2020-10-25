Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,217. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.