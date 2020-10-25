Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HXL. CSFB lowered shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hexcel by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hexcel by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

