Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 4.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.20 and its 200-day moving average is $254.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

