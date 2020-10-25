Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of HON traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,352. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.