Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

NYSE HON traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $175.54. 1,988,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.