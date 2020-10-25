Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lifted by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.74.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

