Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.43.

NYSE HLI opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

