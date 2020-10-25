HSBC Upgrades BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BPPPF opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. BID has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

