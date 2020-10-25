Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

HGEN opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

