Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CDMGF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $$59.05 on Tuesday. Icade has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

