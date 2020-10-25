Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,629 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,629 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 15,960,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,683,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

